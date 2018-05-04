Merced officers searched inside Auto Zone for this gang member with a gun, police say

Two Merced gang members were arrested Thursday after officers found them in possession of firearms, according to Merced Police.
The police department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit at about 4:24 p.m. attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1600 block of R Street according to a news release.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Merced resident Adrian Andrade, a gang member, the release states, adding that the passenger identified as 20-year-old Merced resident Daniel Carter, ran from the car.
Officers searched the area and found Carter hiding in the Auto Zone store at 1635 R St., police said. A stolen 9mm handgun also was found where Carter hid.
Officers later recovered a rifle and shotgun at Carter's home, the release states. He was arrested and officers also arrested Andrade at his home.
Both gang members were booked into Merced County Jail for possessing stolen property and several gang and firearm charges, according to jail records. Carter was in custody Friday on $307,000 bond, and Andrade was being held on $255,000 bond.
