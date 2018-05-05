One man captured in Merced County after lengthy, high-speed chase, police say

A 31-year-old suspected gang member was jailed over the weekend after leading police on a lengthy car chase that reached speeds of 100 mph, the Merced Police Department reported.
Erwin Harris, who was listed as a San Jose resident, was captured late Friday after he drove over a spike strip set on the road by Merced County sheriff's deputies to end the pursuit.
Investigators said Harris was on parole and was believed to have been armed with a handgun when officers spotted him late Friday.
The chase, which covered at least 40 miles, began just before 10 p.m. in the area of Highway 59 West Gerard Avenue and passed through Los Banos before it ended when Harris raced over the spike trap on Highway 152 near Volta Road, according to a statement from the Merced Police Department.
"Officers believe that Erwin Harris threw the handgun from his vehicle during the vehicle pursuit but did not have the time to discard the bullets," police said. "Officer(s) did the best that they could to check the area of the pursuit route for the handgun but did not locate the handgun."
Officers found several .38-caliber bullets in his possession when he was captured, according to the department's news release.
Harris' wife, a 35-year-old woman, was in the car with Harris during the chase, police said, but was not arrested.
Harris was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of evading police with disregard for safety, being a felon in possession of ammunition, criminal street gang participation - all felony allegations - along with several traffic citations, according to jail records.
Details of the prior conviction were not immediately available.
Harris was posted bail and was released from custody Saturday afternoon.
