Atwater hit-and-run victim identified after suffering major injuries on Highway 99

A 38-year-old Atwater man is expected to survive after suffering life-threatening head injuries over the weekend in a suspected DUI-related hit-and-run crash, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.
The victim, James Ziegenfuss, remained hospitalized Monday at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Investigators said 36-year-old Asa Lee Ince was under the influence of drugs or alcohol around 6 a.m. Saturday when he crashed his mother's 2001 Honda Accord into the back of Ziegenfuss' 2006 Ford Focus. The crash was reported on the Atwater-Boulevard on-ramp of southbound Highway 99 in Atwater.
Zuniga said the force of the crash pushed the Ford onto the highway where it rolled multiple times.
Witnesses told officers Ince ran from the scene on foot after the crash, leaving the Honda behind. Ince was tracked down a short time later and taken into custody, authorities said.
Ince was booked into the Merced County jail on felony allegations of DUI causing injury and hit-and-run. He posted bail and was released from custody Sunday, according to booking records.
Comments