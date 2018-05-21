Atwater police seek help identifying driver who sped through stop signs, lights

Police are asking the public for information on a driver who led officers on a pursuit through Atwater Saturday morning.
Atwater officer Dave Walker saw a green Honda Accord traveling near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Castle Street at about 9:30 a.m., according to Atwater Police. Dispatch confirmed to Walker that the car was reported stolen out of Merced.
Walker attempted to stop the car with his vehicle's lights and sirens, according to a news release.
But the driver, identified as a Hispanic male adult, didn't yield and led Walker on a pursuit through several "surface streets with the driver showing deliberate disregard for other motorists," according to the release.
Atwater officer Anthony Cardoza also responded and noticed the Honda Accord heading east toward his patrol unit on Broadway Avenue.
But the driver then turned south on a connecting street before heading west on Atwater Boulevard, blowing through several stop signs and lights while reaching speeds faster than 80 mph, the release states.
At that point, due to the danger of the chase, the Atwater officers terminated the pursuit and notified the California Highway Patrol, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the driver's identity is encouraged to call Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396, the release states, adding that callers can remain anonymous.
