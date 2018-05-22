Merced County man arrested after pursuit in stolen car, police say

A 22-year-old Dos Palos man tried to evade arrest on Monday while driving on a flat tire, according to police.
A Merced County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a car southeast of the city that had been reported stolen, police said in a news release.
The driver, identified by police as Bart Smith, led a pursuit through residential neighborhoods in town, officers said.
Both deputies and local police took part in the pursuit that ended around 10 p.m., according to police.
Smith was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen car, having burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest, according to Merced County Jail records.
He's held in lieu of $75,000, according to records.
