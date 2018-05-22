Los Banos man barricades himself after reportedly assaulting wife, police say

A Los Banos man's wife told police he assaulted her and took her phone as she was calling 9-1-1 before barricading himself inside a locked garage, police said.
The Los Banos Police Department responded to a domestic violence report Saturday at a home in the 400 block of Lime Street, according to a news release.
Officers met a woman who told them her husband, 45-year-old Los Banos resident Justin Glass, assaulted her and prevented her from calling 9-1-1 to report it, the release states. Police said she suffered minor injuries.
Glass had barricaded himself inside a locked garage when officers arrived and he wouldn't comply with their orders, according to police.
But Glass surrendered without incident after being confronted by Los Banos K-9 "Maverick" and Officer Todd Carter, who also responded to the incident, the release states. Glass was not injured.
Glass was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on $11,500 bail for domestic violence and taking the phone from someone who was attempting to call for help, according to the release.
Comments