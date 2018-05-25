Suspected gang member from Merced arrested with stolen gun, police say

A 22-year-old Merced man, who police described as a known gang member, was arrested recently after investigators found a stolen handgun and ammunition at his home, the Police Department reported Friday.
Isaiah Leal admitted to police the .45-caliber handgun was not registered to him, police said in a brief news release.
Officers "developed information" that Leal was in possession of a weapon at his home on Donna Avenue in Merced, police said.
Investigators on May 19 searched Leal's bedroom and located the gun and ammunition, according to police.
Leal was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, criminal street gang participation and child endangerment. Leal posted bail and was released from custody later that same day, according to booking records.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
