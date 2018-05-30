Have you seen this man? Los Banos Police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest

Los Banos police are seeking the public's help locating a man suspected of swiping a cellphone from a store on East Pacheco Boulevard.
The theft was reported May 16, the Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.
Police released six images taken from security camera footage showing the man they said snatched the cellphone and left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camaro. According to investigators, after the theft, the same man tried a similar theft at a second cellphone store a short time later but was unsuccessful.
Police on Wednesday identified the suspect as 29-year-old Steven Anthony Bosquez of San Jose. A warrant has been issued for his arrest charging him with grand theft.
Officers said the Camaro has been seized by investigators but Bosquez remained on the run Wednesday.
Anyone wishing to provide details about the suspect can call Detective Ramon McDonald at 209-827-7070 ext. 117.
To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.
