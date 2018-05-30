They broke into a Merced County store, deputies say. CHP chased them to Sacramento

An interrupted burglary at a drug store in Planada turned into a pursuit from Merced County to Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
A burglary alarm at San Joaquin Drug Store at the corner of Sutter Avenue and Highway 140 in Planada about 2:21 a.m. led Merced County Sheriff's deputies to the scene, the sheriff's office said.
A deputy saw a silver BMW driving slowly on Sutter Avenue before two people ran to the car and got in, according to the sheriff's office. The driver did not stop as the deputy tried to pull the car over.
Deputies pursued the car as it reached speeds of 90 mph on Highway 140 before going north on Highway 99, deputies said. The California Highway Patrol took over pursuit when the BMW reached Livingston.
Deputies returned to the drug store and found "several opiate pharmaceuticals" had been placed in a garbage can and apparently dropped in the alleyway, the office said. More opioids were found in a field in the area as well.
Inside the store was a crowbar and a phone believed to belong to one of the burglars. CHP ultimately stopped the BMW on Highway 99 near Mingo Road in Sacramento after using multiple spike strips, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Christina Gamez of Mendota, and the passengers were 21-year-old Andrion Navarrete Mendoza of Fresno, 19-year-old Miguel Valencia of Fresno and a 17-year-old boy.
Navarrete Mendoza was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit the burglary, according to jail records, and is held in lieu of $105,000 bail. The other adults' bail information was not immediately available.
The 17-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex, according to the news release.
