Vanessa Hurtado, 35
Vanessa Hurtado, 35 Merced Police Department
Vanessa Hurtado, 35 Merced Police Department

Crime

Two Merced County parolees arrested in gun, meth search, police say

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

June 04, 2018 01:34 PM

Two people were arrested over the weekend in Merced County after gang investigators found a gun and suspected methamphetamine, the Merced Police Department reported.

Gang investigators on Saturday "developed information" that Vanessa Hurtado, a 35-year-old Planada resident on parole, had a firearm in her home, police said in brief news release posted Monday.

Officers went to the home on Broadway Street and stopped a vehicle that was leaving the home. Inside the car, officers found Angelo Peters, a 32-year-old man also on parole, according to police.

Peters was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a drug pipe, police said.

Investigators then went into Hurtado's home where they located a .22-caliber rifle. She was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

  Comments  