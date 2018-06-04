Two Merced County parolees arrested in gun, meth search, police say

Two people were arrested over the weekend in Merced County after gang investigators found a gun and suspected methamphetamine, the Merced Police Department reported.
Gang investigators on Saturday "developed information" that Vanessa Hurtado, a 35-year-old Planada resident on parole, had a firearm in her home, police said in brief news release posted Monday.
Officers went to the home on Broadway Street and stopped a vehicle that was leaving the home. Inside the car, officers found Angelo Peters, a 32-year-old man also on parole, according to police.
Peters was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a drug pipe, police said.
Investigators then went into Hurtado's home where they located a .22-caliber rifle. She was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
