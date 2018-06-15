3 men charged with battery on police officers in 2017 hookah lounge melee in Merced

Criminal charges were filed Friday against three men accused of assaulting Merced police officers during a melee last year at a downtown hookah lounge, the Merced County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Misdemeanor charges were filed against Isa Bey, 23, of Oakland, Nedir Bey, 21, also of Oakland and Ciasonne Ratto-Foster, 21, of Richmond following a nearly yearlong investigation, prosecutors said in a statement.
Footage from the July 8, 2017, incident at Chandelier's Hookah Lounge on Main Street showed officers shouting at students, and one officer firing what police identified as a "sage" weapon, striking at least one person.
Accounts have differed related to the lounge incident, with police saying they reacted with force after meeting an aggressive crowd and a police officer was assaulted. While several students said they witnessed an officer throw the first punch, striking a student in the face.
The statement released late Friday afternoon by District Attorney Larry Morse II did not include any comment on the use-of-force by police. It wasn't immediately clear whether that question was part of the prosecutor's investigation. Morse did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.
In the statement, Morse said the lengthy investigation into the politically-charged case was "delayed. however, as efforts were made to slow and enhance the footage by two outside video companies. "
Morse also noted the incident was captured on cellphone videos recorded by multiple people at the lounge during the incident.
"Despite repeated public requests by the District Attorney’s office and the Merced Police Department, no one has come forward with any additional footage of the events of the evening," Morse said in the statement.
