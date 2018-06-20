Merced man shot in the hand. Police seeking information from the public

Police are seeking information from the public after a 19-year-old man suffered an apparent gunshot wound late Tuesday night.
The Merced Police Department received calls of shots fired at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 23rd Street, according to a news release.
They found a 19-year-old Hispanic man with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand, according to the release. But the man was intoxicated and did not cooperate with the officers, according to police. He was transported to a regional hospital to treat his injuries.
No one was detained or arrested, Lt. Don King said.
"At this point, it is unclear who may be responsible and the police department is urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward," the release states.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705 or the department's tipster line at 209-385-7826. Anonymous text messages can be sent to "TIP411," or 847411, with the word "Comvip" as the keyword.
