One man arrested in connection with double homicide in Merced County

A 22-year-old Planada man has been arrested in connection with a gang shootout earlier this year that left two people dead.
Juan Ceja-Prado was described by investigators as the "main suspect" in the Feb. 1 gun battle outside a popular taco truck on Highway 140 in Planada. Diego Gallardo, 22, and Pedro Luna, 27, were eating when authorities said rival gang members opened fire.
Gallardo and Luna were killed.
Investigators have not commented on any evidence in the case.
Ceja-Prado was arrested Wednesday when he made his regularly scheduled report to his probation officer, deputies said in a news release.
