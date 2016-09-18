Merced students celebrate Constitution Day

Stowell Elementary School students sang patriotic songs Friday in celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Constitution Day was actually Saturday, so elementary school students ended their week singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “This Land is Your Land.”
“Kindergarten classes even decorated their own red, white, and blue hats and waved American Flags they made from colorful construction paper,” school officials said in a news release.
The singalong ended a week of patriotic-themed activities led by the school’s third-grade students, who read “inspirational quotes” about America over the school’s public-address system each morning after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Officials said other Merced City School District campuses also took part in patriotic activities, including commemorating Sept. 11, 2001, leading up to Constitution Day.
Comments