Faustian tale set at Merced College

The Merced College Theatre Society made a deal with the devil for its latest performance — sort of.
Czech playwright Vaclav Havel’s “Temptation” is a different take on the classic tale of Faust. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St.
Set at “the Institute,” Havels’ version gives the tale a scientific twist. Dr. Foustka lately has been smitten by metaphysical doubt and is rumored to be dabbling in the black arts, according to the play’s synopsis.
His mentor, the Mephistopheles of the story, is a dwarflike old man with a questionable logic that appeals to Foustka’s confidence in his own intelligence.
For those not familiar with the classic German legend, things don’t go well for the stories lead.
Tickets are $8 for students, seniors and military personnel; $10 for general admission.
Tickets available at college bookstore and theater box office. For more, 209-384-6244.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Know and go
“Temptation”
Where: Merced College Theater, 3600 M St.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $8 for students, seniors and military personnel; $10 for general admission
Comments