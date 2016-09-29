Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Merced kids test slime, magnets, rockets in summer class

Merced school kids ended their summer session program with some hands-on learning, building and flying balloon rockets. The World of Wonders Science Museum of Lodi sent its “WOW on Wheels” teams to John Muir Elementary last week as part of the Merced City School District’s Youth Enrichment Program, district officials said in a news release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

STEM learning on display during summer school

The Summer Academy covers all subjects with a special focus on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. That STEAM learning has become a crucial part of children’s education in the 21st century, and teachers and administrators are constantly striving to find new and improved ways to help students fully comprehend those subjects. By Sara Sandrik

Education

World record holder shares strength with Merced kids

A man who holds a world record for strength shared “an empowering story” with Peterson Elementary School children on Wednesday, school officials said. Jon Pritikin owns a Guinness World Record for rolling frying pans together to with his bare hands. He demonstrated the talent Wednesday before sharing a motivational story with the students about his life, school officials said in a news release. Video by Merced City School District

UC Merced

UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future

UC Merced has selected Plenary Properties Merced to develop the 2020 Project, an ambitious plan to nearly double the physical capacity of the campus within the next four years. Subject to approval from the UC Board of Regents, here’s a glimpse of what’s to come. ‪(UC Merced)

