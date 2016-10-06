Education
Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced
Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced enjoyed an inspiring celebration Thursday morning. Those who met or exceeded standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and/or the California Standards Test received medals engraved with their names. Then they took part in a parade through the campus as their teachers and classmates from every grade level cheered, clapped, waved streamers, and even played percussion instruments. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District