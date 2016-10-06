Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

Four men whose actions helped foil a UC Merced student’s stabbing attack in November were honored Monday at the state Capitol by Assembly member Adam Gray, with lawmakers standing to applaud their courage and willingness to put themselves at risk in order to save others. Certificates were awarded to student Tyler Patton, construction worker Byron Price, campus worker Brady Amaral and UC Merced police officer Olaf Lopez, the UC Merced police officer who confronted the student attacker, Faisal Mohammad, and opened fire when the young man lunged at him. (The California Channel)