Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced enjoyed an inspiring celebration Thursday morning. Those who met or exceeded standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and/or the California Standards Test received medals engraved with their names. Then they took part in a parade through the campus as their teachers and classmates from every grade level cheered, clapped, waved streamers, and even played percussion instruments. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Merced educators learn new teaching methods

Roles were reversed for teachers of the Merced City School District as they trained on different ways to teach subjects. Teachers attended “Mini-Versity” to prepare for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 15, according to a news release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Merced kids test slime, magnets, rockets in summer class

Merced school kids ended their summer session program with some hands-on learning, building and flying balloon rockets. The World of Wonders Science Museum of Lodi sent its “WOW on Wheels” teams to John Muir Elementary last week as part of the Merced City School District’s Youth Enrichment Program, district officials said in a news release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

STEM learning on display during summer school

The Summer Academy covers all subjects with a special focus on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. That STEAM learning has become a crucial part of children’s education in the 21st century, and teachers and administrators are constantly striving to find new and improved ways to help students fully comprehend those subjects. By Sara Sandrik

Education

World record holder shares strength with Merced kids

A man who holds a world record for strength shared “an empowering story” with Peterson Elementary School children on Wednesday, school officials said. Jon Pritikin owns a Guinness World Record for rolling frying pans together to with his bare hands. He demonstrated the talent Wednesday before sharing a motivational story with the students about his life, school officials said in a news release. Video by Merced City School District

UC Merced

Four honored in Sacramento for foiling UC Merced attack

Four men whose actions helped foil a UC Merced student’s stabbing attack in November were honored Monday at the state Capitol by Assembly member Adam Gray, with lawmakers standing to applaud their courage and willingness to put themselves at risk in order to save others. Certificates were awarded to student Tyler Patton, construction worker Byron Price, campus worker Brady Amaral and UC Merced police officer Olaf Lopez, the UC Merced police officer who confronted the student attacker, Faisal Mohammad, and opened fire when the young man lunged at him. (The California Channel)

