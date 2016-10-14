Merced Middle School Students Receive Higher Education Inspiration

Since joining the Merced City School District in April, I’ve been impressed and inspired by many of the programs I’ve had an opportunity to photograph and share with our community. That includes the AVID program at Tenaya and Hoover middle schools, which is making a proven impact in the lives of students.
AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. It is a nonprofit organization that spans 44 states as well as other countries, and its mission is “to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society.”
One key component of the AVID program at Tenaya and Hoover is the involvement of college tutors who have been hired from Merced College and UC Merced.
This year, there are 10 of them between the two campuses. Those college students provide tutorial sessions during school hours every Tuesday and Thursday. They also stay extra hours after class to help students with their homework using research-based AVID strategies. But perhaps most importantly, they build relationships with the students and serve as mentors and role models.
They help show the seventh- and eighth-graders that higher education is attainable, no matter what challenges they have faced in their lives. I had a chance to speak with AVID Coordinator Mystee Schindler, who explained, “It’s important for middle school students to start planning early in life, to have aspirations and dreams, and to know what it takes to reach those goals.”
To help make those concepts more tangible, AVID also offers field trips to various colleges and universities. Late last month, approximately 130 AVID students traveled to UC Davis and CSU Sacramento. They got a glimpse of college life by visiting classrooms, dorms, the bookstores, and even a field hockey game. Their campus tours were led by students who attend each university. In fact, one of them was Ms. Schindler’s former student who had set her sights on UC Davis during a field trip years earlier.
Another benefit of AVID is that it prepares students for success outside of the classroom as well. Tenaya’s seventh-grade AVID elective teacher, Elizabeth Whitmyre, had this to say: “Being in AVID helps students become organized, use critical thinking skills, and learn to function well in a group setting at a younger age. It’s fulfilling to see students be successful and take control of their own learning once they leave my AVID class. They understand the importance of using their notes, managing their time, and being able to speak in front of their peers and adults with confidence.”
Even being selected to join the AVID program requires a commitment. As Hoover’s principal, Julie Rivard, shared with me: “This is a great thing for our students, and I am very proud of those who have applied, interviewed and been chosen into this class. It truly shows their dedication to wanting to attend college.”
I was personally involved with the program for the first time during the AVID College and Career Night at Tenaya just weeks after joining MCSD. I spoke with students about my past career as a broadcast journalist and my new adventure as public information officer. They asked thoughtful questions about the path I took and what advice I would offer. Many also wanted to know about my alma mater, Stanford. It was heartening to see so many young students excited about the future, and I know the AVID program will continue to give them the tools they need to succeed.
Sara Sandrik, an Emmy Award-winning former journalist, is the public information officer for the Merced City School District. She can be reached at ssandrikgoins@mcsd.k12.ca.us.
