Merced students donate coats for winter

Students at Muir and Burbank elementary schools in Merced are demonstrating compassion by donating coats to help other children in the community.
Members of The Lunch Bunch, a donation club made up of students from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, asked classmates to contribute coats and sweaters during the first two weeks of October.
“With support from their counselor, Tonetta Simone Gladwin, the students spread the word about their Coats for Kids drive through posters, flyers, and announcements over the public address system each morning,” school officials said in a news release.
Organizers at Muir on Tuesday presented about 200 coats to Capt. Joel Boyd from the Merced chapter of the Salvation Army.
“They also took turns reciting a short speech about why they chose to give back in this way, explaining that they wanted to help children ‘just like us,’ ” officials said.
Burbank students had a chance to give their coats Thursday. Boyd complimented all of them for their hard work and thanked them for making a difference for those less fortunate.
“It’s an honor to be helping children who don’t have sweaters to have the chance to finally have a sweater for the winter and the fall,” Muir sixth-grader Megan Romero said.
“I’m happy that we’re doing Coats for Kids because it makes children have smiles on their faces, which makes us have smiles on our faces,” Burbank sixth-grader Etelvina Zaragoza said.
Comments