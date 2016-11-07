Merced students visit veterans display

Eighth-graders in Merced are getting an up-close look and a history lesson this week on the annual display that honors veterans, military personnel and first responders with a huge display of red, white and blue.
Each middle school in the Merced City School District will be given the chance to take eighth-grade classes to the fourth annual Field of Honor at Merced College, according to a news release.
The display of approximately 1,000 flags is a joint effort between the college and Merced Sunrise Rotary.
“To have the students out here to be able to see this and to gain an appreciation for the people who are represented here is very special to us,” Field of Honor co-chairwoman Nancy Edmiston said in the release. “If you read some of the stories on some of the tags, it’s amazing, absolutely amazing, and just knowing that these people served our country, that they did it by choice, and in some cases lost their lives in that process is a very special thing.”
Students take a tour through the rows of flags and learn about the significance of each section, the release said. There is an area dedicated to local fallen heroes, one featuring flags for each branch of the military, another with flags for first responders, and another that pays tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11.
Students are also guided through a series of American flags that show how Old Glory has evolved from the original design with 13 stars in a circle to how it looks today, the release said.
On Monday, Hoover Middle School students were the first to visit the field and observed the flag that flew during President Herbert H. Hoover’s time in office, according to a news release. Students from Cruickshank, Rivera and Tenaya middle schools will make the same trip throughout the week.
The Field of Honor will remain open until 4 p.m. Saturday.
This year, the students are able to visit the field thanks to a transportation grant provided by the Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union, according to the release.
The Field of Honor began with an opening ceremony on Sunday, during which the Honor Choir from Fremont Elementary School performed. On Friday, which is Veterans Day, residents who purchased flags to honor their loved ones will be able to carry their flags in the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street.
For more, go to www.mercedfieldofhonor.org.
