District attorney says Los Banos school trustee is lying to the public

0:41 Merced students donate coats for winter Pause

0:41 Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

0:43 Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

0:41 Merced students celebrate Constitution Day

1:11 Fill the bus with books for children

0:41 Merced educators learn new teaching methods

0:41 Merced kids test slime, magnets, rockets in summer class

1:24 STEM learning on display during summer school

0:40 World record holder shares strength with Merced kids

2:35 UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future