Merced district’s English program helps parents and students
The Merced City School District is proud to serve a diverse community, including many families with a primary language other than English. We also know how important it is to help all of our students become proficient in English and the powerful role relatives can play in supporting their education. That’s why we’re working to raise awareness about a program our district offers called Community Based English Tutoring, or CBET. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District