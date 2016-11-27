Merced College holiday concert set

The Merced College Chorale will make its debut as it presents “We Lift Our Voices,” a holiday concert, on Dec. 3, according to a news release.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Merced College Theatre, 3600 M St., Merced.
For the first time in three decades, the chorale is made up entirely of student singers, according to Director Curtis Nelson.
Nelson, who is in his 20th year teaching and conducting at Merced College, is taking this college chorale solo this semester. In past years, the group performed alongside the Merced College Community Chorus.
We have holiday songs made famous by everyone from the Andrews Sisters to Stevie Wonder to Frank Sinatra.
Curtis Nelson, director of the Merced College Chorale
The Merced College Chorale concert will include traditional holiday songs, such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “Carol of the Bells,” as well as a range of more contemporary songs.
“We have holiday songs made famous by everyone from the Andrews Sisters to Stevie Wonder to Frank Sinatra,” Nelson said in a news release. “Together with a setting of the traditional Latin hymn ‘Hodie Christus Natus Est’ and a choral setting of part of (Pyotr) Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker’ – we’ve got something in the concert for everyone.”
David Braceros will play piano, according to the news release.
The Merced College Chorale concert will include traditional holiday songs, such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “Carol of the Bells,” as well as a range of more contemporary songs.
The performers will be in concert again at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., in downtown Merced. All ticket proceeds go to the center, according to the news release.
“It’s a small thing we can do to help support a valuable community arts resource,” Nelson said.
Tickets for both concerts are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets for the Dec. 3 concert can be purchased at Gottschalks Music or at the college bookstore. Tickets may also be purchased one hour before the concert at the Theatre Box Office.
Tickets for the Dec. 10 show are available at the arts center.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments