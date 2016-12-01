Get into holiday spirit with ‘Nutcracker’ ballet

For 20 years, the Merced Academy of Dance has provided people in Atwater and surrounding communities with an opportunity to watch ballet in their own backyard – something the troupe prides itself on, according to its assistant director.
The academy’s rendition of “The Nutcracker” is set for a show 7 p.m. Friday, with more at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Buhach Colony High, 1800 N. Buhach Road, Atwater.
“We do a full-length ballet,” assistant director Jennifer Hobbs said. “I think it’s really special for the community.”
About 150 dancers from 3-year-olds to adults are set to pirouette, jump and tip-toe in the school’s theater. The show includes all of the academy’s classes, which vary in experience, she said.
We do a full-length ballet. I think it’s really special for the community.
Jennifer Hobbs, assistant director of Merced Academy of Dance
Earlier in the week, students got a taste of the abbreviated performance. “A lot of them, it’s their only experience of live theater,” Hobbs said.
The show is directed by Jane Vann-Bryan, an Atwater native and director of the academy.
“The Nutcracker” is a ballet scored with well-known Christmas music by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. It tells the story of a girl who may or may not be dreaming when a nutcracker transforms into a man.
Before taking the girl to the “Land of Sweets,” the Nutcracker/Man must battle the Mouse King, who has led an onslaught against gingerbread soldiers.
Tickets are $15 for children and seniors, and $18 for adults. For more, got to www.mercedacademyofdance.com.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments