UC Merced grad student among missing in deadly Oakland warehouse fire

A graduate student at UC Merced is among the missing after Friday's deadly fire in an Oakland warehouse.
Jennifer Mendiola, 35, was due to graduate from UC Merced in 2017, according to information from the university and from California State University, Sacramento, where she received a master's degree in psychology in 2010.
Mendiola attended the dance party at the "Ghost Ship" artist collective located in the warehouse and has not been heard from since, her sister-in-law, Anna Mendiola of Orange County, told The Sacramento Bee.
“We are assuming the worst,” Anna Mendiola said. “Her phone has been dead.”
Jennifer Mendiola balanced her school and work life, maintaining her studies and knowing when to have fun, her sister-in-law said.
“She just loved life, and she loved going out dancing,” Anna Mendiola said. “She was adventurous.”
In a statement, UC Merced said "our thoughts are with Jennifer and her family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time."
