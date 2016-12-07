Classroom lessons help children receive Christmas gifts

Kindergartners at Burbank Elementary School in Merced helped to make sure children in need don’t go without gifts this holiday season.
Students used personal and donated money Tuesday to purchase stuffed animals, action figures, games and other items children would enjoy, according to a statement from the Merced City School District.
Representatives from Toys for Tots, a nationwide organization aiming to distribute toys to children, collected the items to give to area families in time for Christmas.
“This is a great way for our students to learn about giving back to the community and how they can make a positive impact at a young age,” Jeannette Wersinger, a teacher at Burbank Elementary, said in a statement.
According to the statement, this effort was one example of the acts of kindness kindergartners have been doing for the past two weeks in correlation with classroom lessons.
Being good citizens is the focus of their social studies lessons and learning to be a part of a neighborhood is part of English language arts education.
“They’re learning that they can do simple things like raking their neighbors’ leaves or opening doors for others,” Wersinger said. “We hope they will continue to build on these lessons as they progress in school and in life.”
