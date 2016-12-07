Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

Kindergartners at Burbank Elementary School in Merced helped to make sure children in need don’t didn’t go without gifts this holiday season. Students used personal and donated money on Tuesday to purchase stuffed animals, action figures, games and other items children would enjoy, , according to a statement from the Merced City School District. Representatives from Toys for Tots, a nationwide organization aiming to distribute toys to children in communities, collected the items to give to local area families in time for Christmas. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced enjoyed an inspiring celebration Thursday morning. Those who met or exceeded standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and/or the California Standards Test received medals engraved with their names. Then they took part in a parade through the campus as their teachers and classmates from every grade level cheered, clapped, waved streamers, and even played percussion instruments. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Merced students celebrate Constitution Day

Stowell Elementary School students sang patriotic songs Friday in celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Day was actually Saturday, so elementary school students ended their week singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “This Land is Your Land.” Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Merced kids test slime, magnets, rockets in summer class

Merced school kids ended their summer session program with some hands-on learning, building and flying balloon rockets. The World of Wonders Science Museum of Lodi sent its “WOW on Wheels” teams to John Muir Elementary last week as part of the Merced City School District’s Youth Enrichment Program, district officials said in a news release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

STEM learning on display during summer school

The Summer Academy covers all subjects with a special focus on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. That STEAM learning has become a crucial part of children’s education in the 21st century, and teachers and administrators are constantly striving to find new and improved ways to help students fully comprehend those subjects. By Sara Sandrik

Education

World record holder shares strength with Merced kids

A man who holds a world record for strength shared “an empowering story” with Peterson Elementary School children on Wednesday, school officials said. Jon Pritikin owns a Guinness World Record for rolling frying pans together to with his bare hands. He demonstrated the talent Wednesday before sharing a motivational story with the students about his life, school officials said in a news release. Video by Merced City School District

UC Merced

UC Merced 2020: A Sneak Peek Into the Future

UC Merced has selected Plenary Properties Merced to develop the 2020 Project, an ambitious plan to nearly double the physical capacity of the campus within the next four years. Subject to approval from the UC Board of Regents, here’s a glimpse of what’s to come. ‪(UC Merced)

UC Merced

Four honored in Sacramento for foiling UC Merced attack

Four men whose actions helped foil a UC Merced student’s stabbing attack in November were honored Monday at the state Capitol by Assembly member Adam Gray, with lawmakers standing to applaud their courage and willingness to put themselves at risk in order to save others. Certificates were awarded to student Tyler Patton, construction worker Byron Price, campus worker Brady Amaral and UC Merced police officer Olaf Lopez, the UC Merced police officer who confronted the student attacker, Faisal Mohammad, and opened fire when the young man lunged at him. (The California Channel)

