Merced College to name new president and add trustees at next meeting

The next chief for Merced College is set to be announced Tuesday at the regular meeting of the board of trustees, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the board’s chambers, 3600 M St. The board whittled down the candidates to five in late October before they answered questions publicly.
The finalists were Sean Hancock, vice president of instruction and student services at Palo Verde College in Blythe; Brian Ellison, vice president of instruction at Merced College; Matthew Wetstein, vice president of instruction and planning at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton; Chris Vitelli, vice president of student services at Merced College; and Orinthia T. Montague, vice president of student affairs at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minn.
Ellison said Friday he had not yet been offered the job, adding he’ll be in the chambers Tuesday. “I’ve been a finalist for a presidency, in fact, three other times,” he said. “The (Merced College) process wasn’t unusual. It seemed to parallel what I’ve dealt with elsewhere.”
Ellison said the candidate list was down to three, but did not say who those finalists were.
Wetstein declined to speak about the job Friday, adding he has a board meeting at San Joaquin Delta College the same night as the announcement. He will not be at Tuesday’s Merced College meeting, he said.
Also declining to say whether he was offered the job was Vitelli, who will be in the room during the announcement. “I felt good about the process and being part of it,” he said. “I’m honored to be a finalist for the position. ... I’m looking forward to the announcement myself.”
Montague and Hancock did not return calls for comment.
The college, which enrolled nearly 4,200 full-time students as of last fall, has been without a permanent leader since Ron Taylor was placed on paid leave in January. College leaders gave no explanation for the move. The board named Susan Walsh, the Learning Resource Center director, as the temporary replacement.
Walsh’s time as acting president has seen bumps as the college butted heads with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, which oversaw campus police for 16 years.
Sheriff Vern Warnke blasted Walsh, saying she tried to use law enforcement as a “strong arm” for “political” purposes.
Since ending its contract with the Sheriff’s Office in June, the college has been working with the Merced Police Department to oversee the campus officers. Walsh defended the change, saying the sheriff unilaterally changed the old contract.
During the same meeting Tuesday, two new faces are set to join the board. Ernie Ochoa and L. Carmen Ramirez garnered enough votes in the November election to unseat incumbent trustees Wayne Hicks and Gary Arzamendi, respectively.
The board will be asked to approve a president contract Tuesday. Trustee Cindy Lashbrook, too, declined to discuss who has been offered the job, citing personnel issues.
“I’m hoping that the board and its new makeup and the president really work hard on building relationships and creating a culture that will move us all forward in a positive way,” she said.
