Merced College board taps Vice President Chris Vitelli as next leader

The Merced College Board of Trustees announced Chris Vitelli, vice president of student services, as its new president on Tuesday.
A crowd gathered at the college for the board’s meeting cheered when Vitelli’s name was announced.
“We need to get behind him so we can move this college forward for one reason and that’s the students,” said trustee Joe Gutierrez, who was named the new president of the board.
Vitelli was chosen from among five finalists, winning a unanimous vote from the board.
Vitelli will succeed Ron Taylor, who was placed on paid leave in January without explanation from the board and later retired. He was succeeded temporarily by Susan Walsh, the Learning Resource Center director.
This story will be updated
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments