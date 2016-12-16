Merced students embrace spirit of giving

This is a magical time of year for many children as they wait for Santa Claus and hope for a pile of presents under the tree. But I’m happy to share that throughout the Merced City School District, students are also embracing the giving spirit of the holidays.
I’ve enjoyed visiting several of our schools to see firsthand how students are making a positive impact through charitable contributions to the community. Many of our kindergartners recently went shopping with their teachers to pick out items to support Toys for Tots. They carefully selected stuffed animals, games, action figures, bubbles and many more presents for children in need. Even at such a young age, they were excited to be doing something kind for others. One little girl really stole my heart when she hugged the gift she bought before happily placing it in the donation box, as if she was sending her love along with it.
Several of our schools also organized canned food drives leading up to Thanksgiving, and others are collecting nonperishable food that will be donated to the Merced County Rescue Mission in time for Christmas. The response has been remarkable, with hundreds of items filling up several boxes and bins at multiple campuses. We’ve also had students hold coat drives for The Salvation Army to help local children stay warm this winter, and others collected stuffed animals for first responders so they can help comfort kids who have experienced a crisis.
Every time I speak with our students about why they want to help in this way, they always express how nice it feels to know they’re able to bring smiles to the faces of those less fortunate. And it’s not just during the holidays. Our schools contribute to great causes all year long, from cancer research organizations to veterans groups.
What makes many of these efforts extra special is that they are truly led by the students, with support from their teachers, administrators, parents, and other community members. The students are tasked with brainstorming ideas, developing their plans, advertising their initiatives, and carrying out the collections. They’re learning about leadership and teamwork, as well as philanthropy. All of these skills and attributes support our district’s mission: “To ensure that every student excels academically, builds character, and is a productive member of our community.”
So as we head into the winter break, I hope it brings you joy to know we have so many kind and compassionate students who have already learned that it’s better to give than to receive. Happy holidays from all of us here at the Merced City School District!
Sara Sandrik, an Emmy Award-winning former journalist, is the public information officer for the Merced City School District. She can be reached at ssandrikgoins@mcsd.k12.ca.us.
Comments