The real scoop on school meals

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to food. You may have seen the stories about how certain salads can be higher in fat and calories than a cheeseburger, and some protein bars are comparable to candy.
Well, I recently had a chance to learn a lot more about the food we serve at Merced City School District campuses, and I’m happy to share that in this case looks can be deceiving in a good way. That’s because some of the items are made to appeal to kids’ palates while still meeting strict nutritional guidelines.
Before I delve deeper into that topic, let me first take a step back and share more about our school meal program as a whole. Our district serves lunch to approximately 8,200 students a day and breakfast (which is free for all students) to about 4,700 a day. Lunch options always include fresh fruit and vegetables from a produce bar, and every breakfast also includes fresh fruit. Students have choices when it comes to their entrée, but they must take at least one serving of fruit or veggies. I should also mention the company that provides all of our produce is supplied by dozens of farms within 250 miles of our district, including sweet potatoes from Livingston and citrus from Delano.
To go along with all of that produce, there are different entrée items each day. As I look at the menu for January, I see lunch offerings such as barbecue chicken, deli sandwiches, hamburgers, drumsticks and pizza. At first glance, you might think some of those items are high in calories or fat, but that’s not the case. All of the food for our schools is made with whole grains, reduced/zero trans fats, low-fat dairy, and nothing is fried.
For example, that slice of cheese pizza has a whole grain crust, low-fat cheese, and reduced sodium sauce. Chicken drumsticks that have a “deep fried” look are actually baked. Even breakfast cereals that look just like the brands you buy in the store are modified with healthier ingredients, such as whole grains, and less sugar.
I also learned from the director and supervisor our Nutrition Services department that calories are limited based on the age of the children being served, and they use a special computer program that allows them to calculate the nutritional content of each meal to ensure they always meet federal requirements. That information is posted on our website, along with menus for lunch and breakfast (which are also available on the Merced City School District mobile app).
It’s also worth noting that USDA research indicates children who participate in the school lunch program have superior nutritional intakes compared with those who do not participate.
We want families to feel comfortable signing up for free and reduced meals because it impacts funding that can be used to support our students. That information can be found on our website as well: www.mcsd.k12.ca.us/District/Department/4-Nutrition-Services.
As dedicated as this district is to providing the best possible meals for our students, we also recognize there is always room for improvement. Our Nutrition Services department is constantly looking for ways to offer even better options, including more food that is prepared in a kitchen as opposed to pre-packaged.
As those efforts continue, we hope our community will see beyond the wrappers and know that there’s much more to school meals than “meats” the eye.
Sara Sandrik, an Emmy Award-winning former journalist, is the public information officer for the Merced City School District. She can be reached at ssandrikgoins@mcsd.k12.ca.us.
