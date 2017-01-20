Gracey Elementary School welcomes role models for breakfast

On Friday morning, Gracey Elementary School was packed with fathers, father figures and role models, according to a statement from the Merced City School District.
Principal Jose Munoz said they have many mothers and female relatives participate with students and he wanted to make sure fathers and male relatives felt involved and comfortable.
Adults and students sat down over breakfast for some quality time and students had the opportunity to interact with other parents. Coffee, juice, donuts and pan dulce, or Mexican sweet bread, were provided by the Parent Teacher Club.
“We wanted to encourage dads to come to school, come and visit their kids, see the school, be with their kids, and learn a little more about what their kids are doing at school,” Munoz said in a statement.
Fourth-grader Catalina Ramirez said she enjoyed spending time with her father and “it feels fun, and it feels like a lot of company with him. I love him for coming.”
