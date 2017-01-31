Merced students learn about mosquitoes and the diseases they carry

Students at Peterson Elementary School in Merced received a science lesson Tuesday from the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District, which visited three classrooms to teach third-graders all about mosquitoes, according to a news release.
District representatives talked about the diseases the insects can spread, their life cycle and how human immune systems respond to being bitten, the release said.
Students had a chance to see a mosquito under a microscope and to examine samples of the pests’ life stages, including the egg rafts, larvae and pupae, the release said. The presentation included an animated movie about mosquitoes in the central San Joaquin Valley, along with a booklet of puzzles and other games related to the lesson.
We hope by educating the students, they will share that message with their families to help prevent the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.
Biologist Jason Bakken on mosquitoes
Biologist Jason Bakken gave the presentation for the Merced students. He travels to schools across the county.
“Backyards are the most difficult areas for us to reach,” he said. “We hope, by educating the students, they will share that message with their families to help prevent the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”
The Merced County Mosquito Abatement District has been collaborating with school districts throughout the area since 1992, according to the news release, and the members expect to reach their 100,000th student later this year.
A goal of the ongoing educational program is to spread awareness about the importance of removing standing water around homes to keep insects from laying eggs in those areas, the release said.
