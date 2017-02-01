Los Banos Miano students build wall of kindness to combat bullying

Students at R.M. Miano Elementary School built a great wall of their own last week, one founded on kindess.
The school marked last week as Kindness Week, which had students participating in activities to build a deeper understanding of altruism.
“We learned to always be nice, and not to bully,” said sixth-grade student Gabriella Torres.
The 12-year-old girl recounted the words of Mark Twain in describing the week’s lessons.
“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see,” she said.
As part of the week, the kindergarten through sixth grade students created a Great Wall of Kindness, a space decorated with posters, images and slogans celebrating kindness.
Students were encouraged to tell each other kind things and contribute to the wall.
“Throughout the week, you would see students walking by and reading each other’s words,” Assistant Principal Leila Gurgen said. “The wall slowly became a huge topic of conversation, and teachers and other classified staff began to write on it as well.”
Gurgen said she brought Kindness Week to Miano in response to a call by Tom Torlakson, the state superintendent of public instruction, to help end bullying in school – an effort dubbed The Great Kindness Challenge.
Participating schools and districts are being recognized with a seal and certificate acknowledging their commitment to kindness.
The Miano event also saw students “feed the machine” with a vortex coin collector to help purchase school supplies for a school in Central America, Gurgen said. The funds also will help sixth-grade students go to camp.
Sixth-grade teacher Sergio de Alba said his class was excited by Kindness Week and their enthusiasm showed in their improved attitudes toward others.
“The focus,” he said, “is on living positive.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments