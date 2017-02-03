Merced Elementary students participate in Signing Day

High school athletes aren’t the only ones making commitments as part of National Signing Day 2017.
Hundreds of Merced City School District students put their names on posters and banners this week as a symbol of their commitment to education.
Staff members called out the name of each student who signed on Wednesday at Gracey Elementary, and their classmates clapped and cheered for them. UC Merced students were on hand, offering information the university and adding a bit of inspiration, school officials said in a news release.
They asked the children what they want to be when they grow up and spoke about how education can help unlock those opportunities. The Signing Day event was an extension of an assembly Gracey held on Monday, which focused on higher education.
At Reyes Elementary, students enjoyed a similar event on Thursday. They were invited to sign their names on large banners featuring motivational phrases, which were displayed in the multipurpose room. The students and staff members were encouraged to wear clothes representing their favorite college or university, and they took part in a door decorating contest to show their spirit as well.
Staff members also made special announcements throughout the week and showed video clips highlighting college and career readiness.
“Administrators say it’s important to get children thinking about their futures at an early age so they will embrace the idea of continuing their education in order to achieve their goals and dreams,” school officials said.
