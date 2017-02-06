Merced High wins top honors at decathlon for 9th year in a row

For the ninth straight year, Merced High School earned first place over the weekend in the Merced County Academic Decathlon.
The team scored the highest in the Super Quiz, and team member Steven Yeung was the top-scoring student at the event.
The academic decathlon pits county high schools against each other in academic contests. Students compete in subjects such as art, economics, language and literature, mathematics, music, social science and science. This year’s theme was World War II. This was the county’s 36th annual decathlon.
Merced High will go on to represent Merced County next month at the State Academic Decathlon in Sacramento.
Merced High competed against Atwater, Buchach Colony, Delhi, El Capitan, Golden Valley, Le Grand, Los Banos, Merced Scholars Charter and the Atwater and Los Banos campuses of Valley Community School.
Each participating school receives a $1,000 scholarship, in part from the Robert Wayne Scholarship Program. Wayne founded the Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union and passed away in 2009. Other sponsors include Community Foundation of Merced County, Merced College, Educational Employees Credit Union, Mani Nallasivan, M.D. – Merced Vein & Vascular Center and the Merced County Office of Education.
