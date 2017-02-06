Merced students allowed to sue MCOE over asbestos exposure, judge says

A judge has cleared the way for dozens of former Merced-area students to take the Merced County Office of Education to trial over fears that a job-training program exposed them to cancer.
Attorney Allen Sawyer said Monday he represents 61 former students of the Merced County Office of Education. He alleges that a decade ago, they renovated asbestos-laden buildings at the former Castle Air Base without proper protection.
Sawyer says the district now owes the former students lifelong coverage for preventative health checkups and payments for the fear they might contract cancer.
District Attorney Leonard Herr argues the students have access to health care provided through workers’ compensation.
Nathan Quevedo, the school district’s spokesman, provided a short statement on Monday. “The Merced County Office of Education will fully cooperate and student safety is of the utmost importance to our organization,” he said.
The Merced County Office of Education will fully cooperate and student safety if of the utmost importance to our organization.
Nathan Quevedo, the school district’s spokesman
The superintendent at the time, Lee Andersen, also was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, according to court records. He wasn’t charged with any crimes and retired in 2011 after eight years with the school district.
In a separate criminal case, three men who ran the program through a nonprofit called Firm Build were found guilty and sent to prison.
Joseph Cuellar, Patrick Bowman and Rudy Buendia III were executives of the now-defunct nonprofit. The company contracted with the Merced County Office of Education to provide job training to high school students.
Bowman was Firm Build’s president, Cuellar was its administrative manager, and Buendia was its construction project site manager.
Prosecutors said Bowman, Buendia and Cuellar cut corners on a renovation project, intentionally using students in September 2005 to March 2006 to remove the cancer-causing substance at Castle Commerce Center’s Automotive Training Center.
In a separate case, three men who ran the program through a nonprofit called Firm Build were found guilty and sent to prison
During a federal court hearing in 2013, many of the students, who are now in their mid-20s, testified their clothes were covered in dust while removing the materials.
Some said the debris from breaking up the material caused a foglike cloud inside the building, and others said the dust entered their noses and mouths. Some of the former students have complained of suffering from frequent nose bleeds, chest pains and other issues.
In addition to the federal case, the trio in 2013 also pleaded no contest in Merced County Superior Court to state charges of treating, handling or disposing of asbestos in a manner that caused an unreasonable risk of serious injury to students, with reckless disregard for their safety. Under the terms of their plea deals, the time they spend in federal prison will cover the convictions in both state and federal court.
They have also been ordered to pay a total of $1.8 million to dozens of victims who were exposed to asbestos while working for the group.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments