Cruickshank Drama Club to perform original play Friday

Santa Claus is missing and children are threatened with a world of empty stockings and no Christmas presents.
“The Claus File,” an original comedic mystery written and performed by students of the Cruickshank Middle School Drama Club, will be performed Friday night at the school.
Where is Santa Claus? Who is responsible for his mysterious disappearance?
The North Pole Police Department is on the case, questioning all of the most unusual suspects.
Could it have been one of his trusty elves? Santa’s brother? (Wait, Santa has a brother?) Or a psychopath high on sugar? Who knows?
“These are some of the questions that will be answered in this fun production of “The Claus File.”
The Cruickshank Middle School Drama Club will be performing “The Claus File” at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Multipurpose Room at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave., Merced. Tickets are $3 per person at the door and all proceeds benefit the Drama Club.
