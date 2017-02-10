Merced students getting ready for the ‘Spotlight’

The sweet sounds of a string ensemble filled the Stefani Elementary multipurpose room as I stopped by for a visit recently.
Several fifth- and sixth-grade students were gently guiding bows across their violins while their teacher, Mrs. Stocking, accompanied them on the piano. These students are among the hundreds throughout the Merced City School District who are busy practicing for the upcoming Spotlight performance at the Art Kamangar Center at the Merced Theatre later this month.
The show will feature one group from each of our 18 schools, plus our preschool program and a concert band with students from five elementary campuses. It’s a chance to showcase their emerging talents and highlight arts education throughout our district.
I’ll be serving as emcee for that evening and have also had an opportunity to help with some of the planning and preparations. That includes visiting the groups to gather background information to share with our audience and to discuss their technical needs.
At Rivera Middle School, I had a chance to see the singers and musicians who make up the “School of Rock.” Most had never played an instrument before taking part in this after school program, but they are now jamming together on keyboards, drums, and electric guitars. Their teacher, Mr. Malone, explained that this experience also teaches the students teamwork and how to research music.
At Muir Elementary, I enjoyed seeing the fifth- and sixth-graders who are part of the school’s Lao dance group. They moved gracefully across the stage in the multipurpose room to a song that is very popular at Lao celebrations. Afterward, the students were excited to tell me they are also learning about the Lao language, and their teacher, Ms. Choulamountry, shared how proud she is to see them embracing a different culture.
At Tenaya Middle School, I witnessed seventh- and eighth-graders performing a beautiful routine with a mix of singing, contemporary dance, and ribbon dancing choreographed by their teacher, Mrs. Jones. The music and moves portray the importance of inner beauty and self-confidence.
The rehearsals I’ve visited so far have shown me once again that we have incredible students and dedicated teachers, support staff, and administrators who are willing to go above and beyond for them.
I’ve also seen how priorities identified in our Local Control Accountability Plan have led to these extra arts opportunities. Many of the instruments were purchased with LCAP dollars, and all of the programs I mentioned above are extended day offerings also made possible through the Local Control Funding Formula. These are the types of programs parents and other stakeholders requested as the state shifted to the local control approach in 2013, and it’s exciting to see them making an impact for our students.
The arts hold an important place in our district as we continue to move forward with an integrated STEAM curriculum, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. We know that many students may not pursue careers in the arts, but these opportunities will help them to become critical thinkers who can express their thoughts and ideas in a variety of professions.
For me, participating in dance classes and theater as a child gave me the confidence to pursue a career as a broadcast journalist and to speak in front of crowds as an emcee and presenter.
The arts have also been credited with helping children to develop fine motor skills, become better problem solvers, and improve their overall academic performance.
Those are just some of the reasons we are looking forward to showcasing our students on Feb. 23. Since we have so many performers and space is limited, we are only able to provide two tickets for each student’s guests, but I will be sure to post photos to the Merced City School District website and Facebook page afterward so that our community can enjoy a glimpse of our talented students in the spotlight.
Sara Sandrik, an Emmy Award-winning former journalist, is the public information officer for the Merced City School District. She can be reached at ssandrikgoins@mcsd.k12.ca.us.
Comments