Date set for Merced College State of the College address; first for new president

Merced College’s new president is set to discuss the school’s footing during his first State of the College Address, which is later this spring.
The fifth annual address and presentation of the President’s Medallion is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28 in the college’s gymnasium, 3600 M St.
Chris Vitelli was named as the next president of the school in December, capping a troubled year at the college that had been colored by internal disputes and unanswered questions about the departure of its last leader.
The Merced College Board of Trustees selected Vitelli by a unanimous vote, choosing the graduate of Harvard and the University of Florida over four other finalists. He took over Jan. 2, according to the contract.
Vitelli succeeded Ron Taylor, who was placed on paid leave by the board in January 2015 without explanation and later retired. Susan Walsh, the director of the Learning Resource Center, filled in as president for the year in between.
The medallion, which is sponsored by the Merced College Foundation, will be awarded to Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Center in recognition of its support of the college’s nursing and scholarship programs, according to a news release.
Individual tickets to the lunch are $50. Table sponsorships for eight guests are $500, and corporate sponsorships are $1,000 for a table of eight.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Merced College Foundation at 209-381-6470, or online by using PayPal at www.mercedcollegefoundation.org.
For more information, or to reserve a table, contact the Merced College Foundation.
