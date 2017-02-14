Costa nominates first potential cadet from Merced’s El Capitan

The first ever El Capitan High School student to get a congressional recommendation to attend a military academy was celebrated last week.
High school senior Ethan Torres received a nomination to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy from Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, according to a news release. Torres met with Costa and school officials for lunch on Feb. 10.
“The young men and women who receive a congressional nomination to attend our nation’s military academies are well-rounded, bright and committed, and Ethan is no exception,” Costa said in a news release. “I’m confident that Ethan has a great future ahead of him. I commend Principal (Lee) Shaw and his faculty and staff for always striving to ensure that their students are well-educated and prepared for the future.”
Ethan Torres, an El Capitan High School senior
Costa nominated eight students this year to the three military academies, the Air Force Academy, West Point and the Naval Academy, according to Costa’s office. Nominated students go through an application process and interview with a panel.
“It’s an honor to be nominated to the Air Force Academy,” Torres said in a statement. “I would like to thank Congressman Costa and my family, friends, teachers and school for all of the support.”
El Capitan High, which carries the name of the campus formerly open from 1959 to 1963, opened its new campus in 2013. The former campus changed its name to Merced High.
“We are extremely proud of Ethan for being the first El Capitan student to receive this recognition,” Shaw said in a statement. “Ethan is a positive influence on campus and is leaving his legacy by receiving this nomination. He has set an example for future students as to what is possible for their lives.”
