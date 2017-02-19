Having perfect attendance leads dozens of students down the red carpet

More than 100 Franklin Elementary School students had the chance to walk and dance down a red carpet for having perfect attendance, according to a statement from the Merced City School District.
Parents and peers cheered for the kindergarten through third-grade students who had perfect attendance through their second quarter as they received certificates of achievement and water bottles decorated with their school colors.
After the Friday assembly, the statement said, the Parent Teacher Club provided juice and snacks.
“Research shows good attendance is a critical component of student success,” the statement said.
The event is a way to provide students with incentive and recognition for their “outstanding attendance” record, the statement said, and support the MCSD goal of maintaining an average daily attendance of 97 percent.
