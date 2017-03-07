Merced students bond with puppies, present funds they raised to help animals

Students at Franklin Elementary School made some new four-legged friends this week.
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals brought three tiny puppies and a dog to meet the students to thank them for their fundraising efforts.
The children in Mrs. Silva’s transitional kindergarten class and Mrs. Christiansen’s kindergarten class spent months selling small school supply items during recess to help support the nonprofit animal rescue group, district officials said in a news release.
Students on Monday presented a check for $1,300 to the volunteers, who rely on donations to facilitate foster care for abandoned animals and provide transportation to help find them homes.
“Then the students spent some time petting the cute canines, which were all rescued,” school officials said. “It was a chance for the children to see the true impact of all their hard work.”
New Beginnings founder Sharon Lohman said the children were “amazing.”
“They were great and so enthusiastic,” Lohman said. “We appreciate all of their hard work, and their donation will help many animals find homes.”
To prepare for the check presentation ceremony, the students practiced writing, reading and public speaking. They also learned how to properly care for animals and treat them with kindness.
