Why California students need debt-free college

Monique Graham, a fourth-year communications and dance major at Sacramento State, is $40,000 in debt from student loans. She explains how Assembly Democrats' debt-free college plan would help her.
Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

Kindergartners at Burbank Elementary School in Merced helped to make sure children in need don’t didn’t go without gifts this holiday season. Students used personal and donated money on Tuesday to purchase stuffed animals, action figures, games and other items children would enjoy, , according to a statement from the Merced City School District. Representatives from Toys for Tots, a nationwide organization aiming to distribute toys to children in communities, collected the items to give to local area families in time for Christmas. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced district’s English program helps parents and students

The Merced City School District is proud to serve a diverse community, including many families with a primary language other than English. We also know how important it is to help all of our students become proficient in English and the powerful role relatives can play in supporting their education. That’s why we’re working to raise awareness about a program our district offers called Community Based English Tutoring, or CBET. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Good Attendance is Critical

Research shows for every day a child is absent, they fall two to three days behind their peers because they have to play catch-up. So if a student is absent once a month, they could fall about 30 days behind by the end of the school year. This week, Sara Sandrik takes a deeper look at the importance of consistent school attendance. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced enjoyed an inspiring celebration Thursday morning. Those who met or exceeded standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and/or the California Standards Test received medals engraved with their names. Then they took part in a parade through the campus as their teachers and classmates from every grade level cheered, clapped, waved streamers, and even played percussion instruments. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced students celebrate Constitution Day

Stowell Elementary School students sang patriotic songs Friday in celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Day was actually Saturday, so elementary school students ended their week singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “This Land is Your Land.” Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced educators learn new teaching methods

Roles were reversed for teachers of the Merced City School District as they trained on different ways to teach subjects. Teachers attended “Mini-Versity” to prepare for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 15, according to a news release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Merced kids test slime, magnets, rockets in summer class

Merced school kids ended their summer session program with some hands-on learning, building and flying balloon rockets. The World of Wonders Science Museum of Lodi sent its “WOW on Wheels” teams to John Muir Elementary last week as part of the Merced City School District’s Youth Enrichment Program, district officials said in a news release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

