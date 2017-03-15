True colors: School Dashboards reveal needs, progress

Goodbye potatoes. Hello onions. The single school score from a mash-up of state test results is history. The new era of educational evaluation comes with colors and complexity – layers of information to peel back.
A pilot version of the California School Dashboard Report rolled out Wednesday, giving a better rounded look at how schools are doing. Look up schools and districts at www.caschooldashboard.org.
“California’s future success depends on preparing every student at every school to meet the challenges of tomorrow. The additional information in the California School Dashboard can help improve equity among student groups,” said Merced County Superintendent of Schools Steve Tietjen.
At Merced City School District, Superintendent RoseMary Parga-Duran said the new system allows schools to show their progress.
““It will serve as a valuable tool as we continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that our Local Control Accountability Plan effectively supports our district’s mission to ensure that every student excels academically, builds character and is a productive member of our community,” she said.
In its Dashboard report, the Merced City district gets two yellows for English and math test scores at its elementary schools, with the status and change report calling the scores low but improving. It gets an orange for suspension rate, which is rated “very high” but dropping. Its English learner progress, also an orange, shows as low and basically flat from the year before.
Click on the Student Group Report tab, and colored circles show its students with disabilities are doing poorly in academics. Those circles are red. Other reds show English learners and American Indians being suspended at high rates.
Red, and to a lesser extent orange, call out areas that need more attention, and probably more funding. Here is where the Dashboard fits in the big California picture as the third leg of the state’s local control process, noted Superintendent Alan Peterson of the Merced Union High School District.
“The dashboard provides our stakeholders a visual of the multiple measures the state now uses to evaluate the effectiveness of our schools. It will enhance our ability to adjust our Local Control Accountability Plan to target areas that need improvement,” Peterson said.
The dashboard provides our stakeholders a visual of the multiple measures the state now uses to evaluate the effectiveness of our schools. Alan Peterson, Merced Union High School District
Districts get extra money to better serve poor kids, English learners and foster children under the state’s updated funding formula. The community is meant to have a hand in budgeting those dollars in district Local Control Accountability Plans (LCAPs). Now they have standardized information to guide them.
The Dashboard is aligned to the same eight priorities used in the budget plans, explained Ilene Straus, vice chair of the State Board of Education. Speaking at the California State PTA 2017 Legislation Conference Monday, Straus laid out the indicators that will eventually fill out the Dashboard.
First in that priority list are the basics – does every class have a credentialed teacher, up-to-date textbooks and safe facilities? Still being debated are numerical ways to measure more subjective things, like parent participation, college readiness and school climate, Straus said, predicting a September roll out for those.
“We’re going to take our time to do this right,” she said.
The measures should give parents a wider view, said Livingston Union School District Superintendent Andrés Zamora.
“We are optimistic that the new Dashboard includes a holistic school profile of improvement and progress over time based on multiple indicators not solely a single standardized test. Additionally, it allows districts to use local measures that account for the unique district needs, services and progress being made at the local level,” Zamora said.
Superintendent Sandra Schiber of the Atwater Elementary School District called the system a positive because it looks at multiple measures of school success, not one single test.
“The goal of a Local Education Agency is continuous improvement, which aligns to the new accountability system. It is my hope student achievement growth remains the focus of our new accountability system,” Schiber said.
Schools with low achievement scores will now have hope. John Curry, Weaver Union School District.
The new system lets low achieving schools show they are making progress, said Superintendent John Curry of Weaver Union School District.
“I want to commend the State Board of Education for this new accountability tool. It rewards schools and districts for making improvements over time. Schools with low achievement scores will now have hope. All California schools can now compete with each other regardless of their student demographics and economic status. I also applaud the ease in which you can interpret the Dashboard. It will certainly be more parent-friendly than what we have had before,” Weaver said.
In Planada, Superintendent José L González also hailed the new system.
“The Planada Elementary School District is passionate about providing the best education possible for students; one that shapes them into creative thinkers, collaborative problem solvers and responsible citizens. The new five-by-five colored dashboard provides our stakeholders a visual of our district’s continuous improvement as we focus on developing the whole child and also enables educators to make immediate changes to their practice based on a clearer picture of student and system needs,” González said.
Superintendent Helio Brasil, McSwain Union School District, said the district takes pride in its work to increase student achievement.
“Our Dashboard is a positive visual to share with our parents, staff and community how well our students and staff are performing,” he said.
The old way of compiling scores essentially how many kids got each letter grade, with Fs given extra weight. The system make the strugglers the focus. Once kids got over the minimum meets-standards bar, going higher made no difference to a school’s score.
The new system counts all scores as separate numbers, but with a wonky twist. Picture a number line where zero is the pass point to be at grade level (meets standards). Every student’s score is calculated as points above that zero or points below. Lower achieving schools will have a negative score.
What this means in practice is, while very low students still drag the overall score down, very high students pull it up. For the first time since 2001, needs of gifted students matter, too.
Here are some key points to know about the Dashboard going in:
1. The data is not current and in some cases still being developed. State discipline statistics are from 2013-14. Graduation data comes from 2015. Chronic absentee numbers have not been released. Updated numbers are expected in November.
Local indicators, including parent engagement and school climate, have not yet been spelled out for districts to provide. What to include in those pending statistics is expected in September.
High schools have no academic indicators for now, but the blank college/career label includes a link to Grade 11 state test scores, and full results can be found at http://caaspp.cde.ca.gov. That information is now set to be included in College/Career readiness, which will include things like number of kids passing AP classes. The ommission is a key controversy around the new system. Critics say eliminating test scores as a standalone indicator leaves no clear academic marker for high schools.
2. This is being called a field test of the system, and will not count in state requirements that struggling districts get help. County office of education will be the administrative hand tasked to step in when reds remain red.
USING THE DASHBOARD
Find results at http://caschooldashboard.org, by county, then district, then school.
Colors: (Highest to lowest) Blue, green, yellow, orange, red – the pie pieces inside the circles are for color blind people or black and white copies.
Tabs: Find the different pages by clicking what look like file folder tabs. Basic information like enrollment and proportion of low-income kids runs across the top.
Helpful links:
Merced City: www.mcsd.k12.ca.us/files/user/70/file/News/Dashboard%20Web%20Info.pdf
CDE Dashboard information: http://www.cde.ca.gov/ta/ac/cm/
Ed100.org: https://ed100.org/blog/dashboard.
More data is available by topic from the California Department of Education at http://dq.cde.ca.gov/dataquest.
Comments