Merced College launches new recognition for STEM students

Merced College announced a new award on Tuesday called the STEM Student of the Month, according to officials.
The inaugural award, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math, went to Golden Valley High School graduate Mikayla Whitfield, who has a career goal of attending medical school to become a pediatrician or general practitioner, according to a news release.
Whitfield was picked for the award by the college’s science, math and engineering faculty, according to Doug Kain, the instructional dean.
“Mikayla is a great choice for our first STEM Student of the Month,” Kain said in the news release. “She maintains high grades in her classes, despite a hectic schedule and volunteer activities.”
Whitfield is in her final semester at Merced College with plans to transfer to California State University, Stanislaus, in the fall as a biology major, the release said. She is also the president of the Pre-Medical Club on campus.
She has been involved with Relay for Life and Loaves and Fishes, a program that feeds the homeless, among other volunteer work, the release said.
