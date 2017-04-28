MCSD Montessori Program Offers Educational Alternative

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary Pause 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:12 Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 2:01 Jacob Weiss on Atwater's 8-6 win over El Cap 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis 2:43 Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

I recently had a chance to learn more about the Merced City School District’s Montessori program and wanted to share that information since we are currently accepting applications. We have one of the only public Montessori programs in the Central Valley, and it is offered as a free educational alternative to children who meet the appropriate age requirements for school entry. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District