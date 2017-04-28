Merced College plays heavy into upward mobility, president says

Merced College has an impact on upward mobility in the region, and will play a major role in how the city improves, the school’s president said on Friday.
In his first State of the College address, President Chris Vitelli touted what the community college does to benefit Merced County and the region. He took the position in January after the college went through a rocky year pitting administrators against faculty.
Vitelli, 37, pointed to the school’s ranking in the “Mobility Report Cards: The Role of Colleges in Intergenerational Mobility,” a study from The Equality of Opportunity Project.
Merced College ranked 83rd out 690 two-year schools on how often students improved their economic status from that of their parents.
“For nearly 55 years, Merced College has been nestled in this community, contributing to economic growth, social reform and transformation,” he said.
About 70 percent of students receive some form of financial aid, and about half are first-generation college students, Vitelli said.
Based on its best estimates, he said, the college has served more than 300,000 students in the community. The college’s coverage area includes students in about 2,100 square miles from Santa Nella to Mariposa, and Chowchilla to Delhi, he noted.
Vitelli described Merced College as a “pillar” of the community, noting it is one of the largest employers in the county, and administrators estimate the school has had a $360 million economic impact in the region.
The college also has stepped up efforts at local high schools to ready students for college, he said, and have rolled out an effort to get students through the two-year college at an efficient rate.
“In addition to transfer, certificate, degree and career technical education programs, we also have a robust, thriving economic workforce development program,” he said.
The college’s leaders have expressed optimism after a difficult 2016, which saw accusations of misuse of the campus police force, a lack of communication from board members and rapid changes under the previous president. After Vitelli’s appointment, board members and college faculty called for a fresh start.
Vitelli said the college looks to play a key role in the city’s coming growth. He pointed to a speech made in January, when Mayor Mike Murphy called Merced “a city on the rise.”
The college also recognized Mercy Medical Center for its longstanding relationship with the school. The hospital, whose parent company in Dignity Health, has donated more than $1 million to the college, according to Vitelli.
“Between health care and education, we both have an incredible responsibility to serve this community,” he said.
