Hoover students receive professional perspective at Career Fair

Hoover Middle School students spent Wednesday learning about handfuls of job options during the annual Career Fair at the school.
Students rotated through more than 20 different classrooms, learning about various careers, including challenges and benefits of jobs, including in the military, medical and social sciences fields.
“It’s important for students to have an idea of the careers that are out there in the community,” said technology teacher and fair organizer Rebecca Currin.
In each 20-minute session, a professional gave students an overview about the job. Some presenters showed students some of the objects they work with while others provided demonstrations.
Students were tasked with taking notes on the occupations they selected to learn about.
“There’s a lot of people here,” said 13-year-old eighth grader Sadies Dinh. “It was an amazing experience because I learned a lot, including what you need to go through for those career paths.”
