Middle school yearbook with KKK and Confederate symbols is being reprinted

This year’s Computech Middle School yearbook is being reprinted after an eighth-grade teacher’s page was decorated with Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan symbol.
Fresno Unified said Monday that the page was designed by students who did not realize the meaning of the symbols.
A page dedicated to Kari Pruett, who teaches English and social studies, features a red and white cross known as the primary symbol for the KKK. Referred to as the “Blood Drop” cross, it is classified as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.
Pruett’s page also includes two circular Confederate flags – also classified as a hate symbol. A state law passed in 2014 prohibits state agencies from displaying or selling the flag, which is associated with racism, slavery and Southern culture.
FUSD spokesman Miguel Arias said Monday that the student who led the design “had no idea” of the negative meanings associated with the symbols, and that Pruett was not aware of it until yearbooks were released last week.
“Yearbooks are student-led and student-designed, and are a reflection of what students believe are key items learned that year. In this case, we didn’t catch the problem with the design until after it was printed, so we’ve taken swift action in order to reprint,” Arias said.
Students will be able to swap the original yearbooks for the reprint omitting the symbols at no charge.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
